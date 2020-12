SBI Serves Air Force Commander Drozdov With Suspicion Of Negligence In Connection With An-26 Plain Crash In Kh

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) served the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces, Serhii Drozdov, with suspicion of negligence in military service in connection with the An-26 plane crash in Kharkiv region.

The head of the department of the Main Investigation Department of the State Bureau of Investigation Vadym Pryimachok announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, Drozdov was served with suspicion under Part 3 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code.

The suspicion was served on Friday.

The suspicion was also served to the commander of the military unit and the head of flights of the military unit of violating flight rules.

The investigation continues and the degree of guilt and responsibility of each military man who was involved in the operation of the An-26 aircraft will still be verified.

"In the course of a large complex of investigative actions carried out in criminal proceedings... irrefutable evidence was obtained indicating that the violation of flight preparation rules, violation of flight rules and violation of the rules for operating aircraft were of a systematic nature," Pryimachok said.

According to him, persons who were not supposed to be there were allowed on board the plane.

Pryimachok stressed that the flight management did not take sufficient and adequate measures in order to avoid this disaster.

At the moment, none of the three suspects have been detained.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Drozdov has been the Commander of the Air Force since 2015.

The An-26 plane crashed on September 25, landing at the airfield of a military unit during scheduled training flights.

Onboard there were 27 people (20 cadets of the Kharkiv military school and 7 officers - crew members).

25 of them died in the crash, 2 were hospitalized.

On September 26, one of the cadets died in the hospital, the other survived.

