The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine hopes to start vaccination of medical workers from the Covid-19 in February 2021.

The press service of the Ukrainian Government said this after an online meeting between Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and leading entrepreneurs entitled Ukraine and the World 2021, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He added that the Government is working on development of a nationwide plan for vaccination to be approved shortly.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 7, acting director general of the Public Health Center, Ihor Kuzin, said that preliminarily, Ukraine might receive the first lot of the Covid-19 vaccine before February.

