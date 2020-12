Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, says that as at December 18, a total of 58.6% of hospital beds allocated for coronavirus-infected people had been connected to oxygen supply systems.

The minister has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that as at the morning of December 18, a total of 22,016 beds connected to oxygen supply systems remained free.

He also said that on the whole throughout the country, the occupancy of hospitals with coronavirus-infected people is 41.7%.

At the same time, the situation differs by regions: the figure is 65.4% in Mykolayiv region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 11, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine allocated UAH 895.578 million to provide the hospitals receiving coronavirus-infected people with oxygen supply systems.

On December 17, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 12,630 over December 16 to 944,381, and the number of deaths increased by 260 over December 16 to 16,256; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 4.8%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 3.2%.

According to the report, as at the morning of December 18, there were 944,381 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 16,256 lethal cases; besides, 561,222 people had recovered.

On December 17, a total of 12,630 new cases of the disease were recorded, 260 people died, and 12,866 people recovered.

Therefore, as at December 17, the indicator of newly-infected people was lower than the number of those, who recovered (12,630 vs 12,866).

The number of the active sick (only those sick) as at the morning of December 18, made 366,903 people, down 0.14% day over day.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (98,330), Kharkiv region (64,237), and Odesa region (61,963).

