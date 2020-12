Ukraine Agrees With IBRD On Loan Worth USD 100 Million For Restoration Of Eastern Ukraine

Ukraine has agreed with the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) on attracting a loan worth USD 100 million for restoration of eastern Ukraine.

Press service of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the funds will be attracted to implement the Eastern Ukraine: Reunion, Restoration and Revival project.

The project envisions reconstruction of about 183 kilometers of car roads in Luhansk region; agriculture, and dampening of consequences of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation for the agricultural sector.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 25, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy authorized Finance Minister, Serhii Marchenko, to sign a loan agreement with the IBRD on USD 300 million for mitigation of the coronavirus infection consequences.

