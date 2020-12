Russian President Vladimir Putin assures that Russia will solve the problem of water supply to the Crimea annexed by it.

He announced this at an annual press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, water desalination is planned in the future in points, as it is expensive.

According to him, all this taken together gives grounds to say that the problem will be solved.

He also assures that funds for these purposes are allocated and Russia will not save on them.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Putin does not support Ukraine's initiative to revise certain provisions of the Minsk Agreements and promises to increase Russia's support for the Donbas.

