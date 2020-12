The Verkhovna Rada, until January 28, may schedule a snap election of the mayor of Kharkiv for March 28, 2021 due to the death of Hennadii Kernes, who held this post.

Roman Lozynskyi, Member of Parliament from the Holos faction, first deputy chairperson of the committee for organizing state power, local self-government, regional development and urban planning, announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"(If) the secretary (of the Kharkiv City Council Ihor Terekhov) appeals to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine before January 1, the City Council on December 30 (when the next extraordinary session is planned) terminates the powers of the deceased mayor, taking into account the fact of death, until January 28, the Verkhovna Rada calls election. March 28, 2021 is the closest possible date for snap election," he said.

At the same time, the MP explained that the election must be announced by parliament no later than 60 days before the date of the election, that is, before January 28, 2021.

In the case that on December 30, the Kharkiv City Council at the session takes into account the fact of the mayor's death, the countdown of 90 days (from the moment of the termination of the powers of the deceased mayor) will begin, during which the Verkhovna Rada calls election, that is, until March 30.

At the same time, by January 1, Terekhov must apply for the calling of election to the Verkhovna Rada, that is, within 15 days from the date of the mayor's death.

Lozynskyi also noted that if Terekhov does not apply to parliament within the specified period, the Verkhovna Rada will not have anything to consider and it may violate the timing of the calling of election in accordance with the Electoral Code (60 days before the election date), and therefore the next possible date of election will be the last Sunday in October 2021.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kharkiv City Council confirmed the death of Kharkiv Mayor Hennadii Kernes.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources