The Verkhovna Rada has appointed Acting Minister of Education and Science Serhii Shkarlet as Minister of Education and Science.

226 MPs voted for his appointment, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The appointed Shkarlet, while the MPs chanted the words "Ganba" [Shame], took the oath.

Shkarlet was born in 1972 in Uzbekistan, he is an economist, professor, doctor of economic sciences.

Since July 2001, he has been the rector of the Chernihiv Institute of Information, Business and Law of the Academician Yurii Buhai International Science and Technology University.

Since September 2006 - Professor of the Department of Management of the International Scientific and Technical University named after Academician Yurii Buhai.

Since May 2010 - Rector of the Chernihiv State Technological University.

After the Verkhovna Rada's profile committee on education did not support Shkarlet's candidacy for minister of education in June, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Shkarlet as deputy minister of education and acting minister of education.

Also, the Ethics Committee of the National Agency for Quality Assurance in Higher Education confirmed the presence of violations of academic integrity (plagiarism) in 3 scientific works of Shkarlet.

At the same time, in November, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill that limits the functions of acting ministers.

For the appointment of Shkarlet 171 MPs of the Servant of the People, 20 - of the Opposition Platform, 12 – of the For the Future, 16 – of the Dovira, 7 - non-factional voted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, the Education Committee did not recommend the Verkhovna Rada appoint Shkarlet as Minister of Education.

