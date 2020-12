Kharkiv declared December 17-19 as days of mourning due to the death of Kharkiv Mayor Hennadii Kernes.

This is stated in the order signed by the Secretary of the Kharkiv City Council Ihor Terekhov and posted on the website of the City Council, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In connection with the death of the Kharkiv city head Hennadii Adolfovych Kernes, to declare December 17-19, 2020, days of mourning in the city of Kharkiv, guided by Articles 42, 50, 59 of the Law of Ukraine on Local Self-Government in Ukraine," the statement reads.

During the days of mourning on the territory of the city, the heads of the executive bodies of the Kharkiv City Council must ensure that the State Flag and the flags of Kharkiv are lowered on the houses and buildings of local governments, subordinate enterprises, institutions and organizations.

It is also planned to cancel entertainment and concert events and sports competitions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kharkiv City Council confirms the death of Kharkiv Mayor Hennadii Kernes.

Kharkiv City Council Secretary Ihor Terekhov will continue to serve as mayor due to Kernes' death.

