Kharkiv City Council Secretary Terekhov Will Remain Acting City Mayor Over Kernes’ Death

Kharkiv City Council Secretary, Ihor Terekhov, will remain acting Kharkiv city mayor over Kharkiv city mayor Hennadii Kernes’ death.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from Terekhov himself.

At the same time, he failed to comment on calling of repeat city mayoral election in Kharkiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kharkiv City Council confirms that Kharkiv city mayor Hennadii Kernes has passed away.

He said he did not know when the body would be returned to Kharkiv.

Businessman Pavlo Fuks says that Kharkiv city mayor Hennadii Kernes has passed away.

Kernes fell ill with Covid-19 and on September 17 was delivered to the Charité clinic in Germany.

On December 11, he had renal failure.

