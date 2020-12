The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) is investigating a criminal case upon alleged bribetaking by member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Servant of the People party faction, Oleksandr Kunytskyi.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from a well-informed source in law enforcement bodies.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched under Article 368 of the Penal Code of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACB is investigating a criminal case against member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Servant of the People party faction, Pavlo Khalimon.

