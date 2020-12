The Verkhovna Rada has terminated the powers of Member of Parliament Ruslan Trebushkin (non-affiliated).

A total of 327 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of draft resolution No. 4446, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Trebushkin's parliamentary powers were terminated on the basis of his resignation.

Earlier Trebushkin was elected mayor of Pokrovsk (Donetsk region).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 7, the Opora civic network reported that Rada Members Trebushkin and Ihor Kolykhaev (For the Future group) would resign as parliamentarians due to their election as mayors.

