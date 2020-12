The Public Health Center has stated the re-detection of coronavirus in 2,161 people.

The Center has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Precedents of re-infection with SARS-CoV-2 were also recorded in Ukraine - 0.25% of the total number of those infected since the beginning of the pandemic. But today there have been no studies in Ukraine that would confirm that these viruses are genetically different. Repeated positive PCR result obtained not earlier than 40 days from the first positive result, was found in 2,161 people. Of these, 12% - 250 people are medical workers," it was said.

The Public Health Center notes that at the moment there is no scientifically based evidence of the duration of immunity and the level of its tension, and the best way to prevent infection is to avoid exposure to the virus.

It is known that mainly in people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, an immune response develops within the first few weeks after infection.

There is still no exact data on what levels of antibodies are required for protection and how long these antibodies persist in the body.

It is assumed that people who have suffered a mild illness are at risk of re-infection with the coronavirus.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Health believes that the situation with the incidence of coronavirus infection in Ukraine has stabilized.

As of the morning of December 16, a total of 919,704 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 were registered in Ukraine, of which 15,744 were lethal, 535,417 people recovered.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources