The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has dismissed Serhii Bessarab as the minister for veterans affairs.

A total of 251 parliamentary members backed the respective decision, when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Bessarab himself was absent at the parliamentary meeting.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Deputy Chairperson of the Servant of the People party, Oleksandr Korniyenko, said that the Verkhovna Rada intends to consider five candidacies for the posts of ministers on December 17-18.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources