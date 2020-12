Minister of Environment Protection and Natural Resources Roman Abramovskyi and Minister of Veterans Affairs Serhii Bessarab have resigned.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We have received applications of resignation from two ministers: from the Minister of Environment and Natural Resources and the Minister of Veterans Affairs. I ask the committees to meet and consider these issues tomorrow morning so that we can bring them to the plenary session, I give the relevant instructions," said Razumkov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Rada Member from the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak said that the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada at a meeting of the faction on Tuesday will consider the candidacy of the former executive director of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company group Yurii Vitrenko for the post of First Vice Prime Minister for Energy, Acting Minister of Education and Science Serhii Shkarlet - for the post of Minister of Education and Science, Major General of the Security Service of Ukraine Yuliya Laputina - for the post of Minister of Veteran Affairs, Board Chairperson of the State Service of Geology and Mineral Resources Roman Opimakh - for Minister of Ecology, Head of the State Service for Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre Roman Leschenko - for Minister of Agrarian Policy.

