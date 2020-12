Rada Allows NACP Chairperson Or Deputy Chairperson To Draw Up Administrative Protocols Against Constitutional

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has allowed chairperson or a deputy chairperson of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) only to draw up administrative protocols against judges of the Constitutional Court after notifying the High Council of Public Justice (HCPJ) and chairperson of the Constitutional Court.

A total of 325 parliamentary members backed respective bill 4471, when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the document, a protocol is delivered to a judge via post letting him/her provide their written remarks and objections or refuse to sign it providing relevant reasons.

A judge is given seven workdays from the date of reception of the protocol to return a copy of the protocol on administrative offence, and to provide explanation of circumstances that might indicate commission of an administrative offence to an authorized representative of the NACP in person or in presence of a HCPJ inspector or Constitutional Court chairperson or its deputy chairperson.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada has restored authorities of the NACP to verify declarations and monitor lifestyle of declarants.

