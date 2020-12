Rada Prolongs Law On Special Order Of Self-Governance In Some Districts Of Donbas Until 2022

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has prolonged the law on a special order of self-governance in some districts of Donbas until December 31, 2021.

A total of 302 parliamentary members backed respective bill 4467, when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada had prolonged the effect of the law until December 31, 2020.

