Three illumination poles on the Shuliavskyi crossover fell, traffic is limited.

The press service of the Kyiv City State Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On December 15, at about 02:00-03:00 p.m., three illumination poles fell in the area of ​​the traffic intersection on the Shuliavskyi crossover. The poles are located on the traffic lane in the direction of V. Hetmana Street and A. Dovzhenko Street," the statement reads.

The reasons for the fall of three illumination poles at a traffic intersection on the Shuliavskyi crossover are established by law enforcement agencies.

The general contractor for the reconstruction of the crossover has already filed a complaint with the police.

Also, the customer of the work - Directorate for the Construction of Road and Transport Structures in Kyiv utility enterprise applied to the police with a corresponding application.

The press service of the patrol police reports that due to the fall of the poles, traffic is limited in the direction of the Dorohozhychi subway station.

"At present, representatives of the Directorate, specialists of the Kyivpastrans utility company and the emergency brigade of the Kyivmisksvitlo utility company are working at the scene. Now the movement of trolleybuses No. 22, 27, 30, 42 is organized: No. 22 - to Dekhtiarivska Street and Industrialnyi crossover; No. 27 – Pochaina subway station - Dekhtiarivska Street; No. 30 - through Vozdukhoflotskyi prospect (in both directions) – Lukianivska subway station; No. 42 - to the Industrialnyi crossover," the statement of the Kyiv City State Administration reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the first deputy chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration Mykola Povoroznyk said that the cost of the reconstruction of the Shuliavskyi Bridge in Kyiv will exceed UAH 1.05 billion.

