FOP Activists Set Up 10 Small Tents On Maidan Nezalezhnosti In Kyiv

Activists of the SaveFOP movement are protesting on Maidan Nezalezhnosti, demanding the abolition of the introduction of cash transactions registers, they set up 10 small tents.

This was reported by the correspondent of Ukrainian News Agency.

The police did not allow the activists to set up large tents.

Two cars act as a stage for the participants of the action.

There is also a musical accompaniment to the protest action.

Some activists are planning to spend the night on Maidan Nezalezhnosti.

The activists themselves settled in front of the stella.

Besides, there are over 200 law enforcement officers near the stella.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday at 09:00 a.m., a rally began near the Verkhovna Rada of the SaveFOP movement - Stop Lockdown!

The protesters marched from Constitution Square along the central streets and stopped at maidan Nezalezhnosti.

Kyiv has temporarily restricted traffic in the center due to the actions.

40 policemen were injured during the actions on Maidan Nezalezhnosti.

