The Cabinet of Ministers may cancel the preferential electricity tariff for the population from 2021.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a source in the Cabinet of Ministers.

"It is planned to abolish the preferential tariff for the first 100 kWh per month of electricity for the population from January 1," he said.

He also added that from April 1, 2021, it is planned to introduce a new preferential tariff for electricity consumers up to 300 kWh per month.

In particular, for the first consumed 300 kWh of electricity per month the tariff will remain UAH 1.68 per kWh, and for consumed electricity over 300 kWh per month the tariff will be UAH 3.20 per kWh.

However, if the consumer has consumed more than 300 kWh of electricity per month, then the cost of the consumed electricity is calculated not at a preferential tariff of UAH 1.68 per kWh, but at a tariff of UAH 3.20 per kWh.

Besides, the agency's source added that the Cabinet of Ministers wants to change the model of assigning public service obligation (PSO) to the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company.

"Now Energoatom sells electricity for the needs of the population for 1 kopeck per kWh, and will sell it at 15 kopecks per kWh," the agency's source said.

At the same time, he added that this will not help solve the problem of Energoatom's losses, and by the end of 2021, the company is expected to receive a loss of more than UAH 10 billion.

Besides, the source stressed that this is only one of the possible options for revising the preferential tariff for the population and PSO of the Energoatom.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Atomprofsoyuz trade union of atomic energy and industry workers has announced that the Cabinet of Ministers is proposing to withdraw responsibility for debts to the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company.

Also, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy notes the need for the earliest possible repayment of the debt to the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company for the supplied electricity.

