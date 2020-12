The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has restored authorities of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) to verify declarations and monitor lifestyle of declarants.

A total of 321 parliamentary members backed respective bill 4470, when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the list of the NACP authorities is added with an Item allowing it to render control and verify declarations, store and publish such declarations, monitor lifestyle of declarants.

Besides, a round-the-clock access to the State Register of Declarations has to be ensured.

The bill envisions introduction of amendments to the Law of Ukraine On Fighting Corruption to bring its wording in line with the one being in effect before the decision of the Constitutional Court on unconstitutionality of the NACP authorities dated October 27.

Besides, according to the document, a special regulation of the control over observance of the anti-corruption legislation by judges and Constitutional Court judges is introduced.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 4, the Verkhovna Rada resumed criminal responsibility for declaration of false information, having envisioned imprisonment of up to 2 years in case the data declared differs from the real one by over UAH 9 million.

It was signed by Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Razumkov, on December 7.

