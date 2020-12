Ukrainian scientists will help Israeli scientists in the development of their vaccine against the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The Ukrainian embassy in Israel announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukraine’s Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniichuk met with Israel’s Minister of Health Yuli-Yoel Edelstein on December 13, 2020. The parties discussed issues of cooperation in the fight against the pandemic during the meeting. Korniichuk and Edelstein reached agreement on joint work on rapid production of an Israeli vaccine by Israeli and Ukrainian scientists, as well as on sharing of information on the effectiveness of the vaccine," the statement reads.

Israel will provide comprehensive assistance to Ukraine in its effort to quickly obtain vaccines from the international companies that are at the final stage of certification of their vaccines.

Korniichuk and Edelstein also discussed the development of cooperation in the area of “medical tourism."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council expects vaccination of the population against the COVID-19 coronavirus to begin in the first quarter of 2021.

