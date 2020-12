Energy Ministry To Begin Preparation For Liquidation Of 8 Unpromising Coal Enterprises In 2021

The Ministry of Energy plans to begin preparation for liquidation of eight unpromising coal mining enterprises in 2021.

The ministry announced this in a statement in response to an information request from the Ukrainian News Agency.

"The budget request for 2021 provides for financing measures to prepare for liquidation of eight unpromising coal mining enterprises," the Ministry of Energy said.

Besides, it plans to fully implement the measures stipulated in three liquidation projects.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, First Deputy Energy Minister Olha Buslavets has announced that Ukraine intends to close all unprofitable coal mines by 2031.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has also said that Ukraine plans to abandon fossil fuels by 2070.

The Cabinet of Ministers established a coordination center for transformation of Ukraine's coal regions in May.

Ukraine and Germany plan to begin cooperation on transformation of Ukraine’s coal regions.

