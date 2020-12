Rada Will Consider Second Reading Of Draft State Budget For 2021 December 15

On Tuesday, December 15, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will consider the second reading of the draft state budget for 2021.

Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Razumkov, said this at the conciliatory council of the parliamentary factions and groups on Monday, December 14, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, Razumkov noted he sees constructive positions of the parliamentary factions to further work on the state budget.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved reduction in the 2021 state budget deficit from 6% to 5.5% during the preparation of the draft state budget for 2021 for the second reading.

