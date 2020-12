Naftogaz Ex-Executive Director Vitrenko Considered As Candidate For Post Of First Vice Prime Minister – Well-I

Former executive director of the group of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, Yurii Vitrenko, is being considered as a candidate for the post of the first vice prime minister of Ukraine.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from several members of the Ukrainian Parliament and well-informed sources on the market.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Yurii Vitrenko was dismissed from Naftogaz of Ukraine group in July 2020 within the framework of redundancy.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources