The World Bank has decided to allocate USD 300 million to Ukraine to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The bank has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Executive Directors of the World Bank have made a decision to provide Ukraine with a loan worth USD 300 million within the framework of the second additional funding aimed at counteracting the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the report, the additional funding will enhance provision of social aid to the poor via the respective state social aid program.

The decision on the first funding worth USD 150 million was taken on April 30, 2020.

According to the World Bank, the level of poverty in Ukraine as a result of the pandemic might grow by 4% reaching about 23% by the end of 2020.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, late in November 2020, the World Bank was expected to allocate USD 100 million to Ukraine to procure Covid-19 vaccines and medical equipment.

On December 13, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 6,451 over December 12 to 900,666, and the number of deaths increased by 93 over December 12 to 15,247; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 29.7%, and the number of new lethal cases fell by 40.4%.

According to the report, as at the morning of December 14, there were 900,666 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 15,247 lethal cases; besides, 506,718 people had recovered.

On December 13, a total of 6,451 new cases of the disease were recorded, 93 people died, and 5,154 people recovered.

Therefore, as at December 13, the indicator of newly-infected people was higher than the number of those, who recovered (6,451 vs 5,154).

The number of the active sick (only those sick) as at the morning of December 14, made 378,701 people, up 0.3% day over day.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (91,743), Kharkiv region (62,428), and Odesa region (58,283).

