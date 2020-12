The Ministry of Foreign Affairs states that after Ukraine pledged to the European Union to bring its national policy in line with the sanctions it has imposed against Belarusian officials, a formally specific decision will be made by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This is stated in the response of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the request of Ukrainian News Agency.

“We have joined the EU statements regarding the application of restrictive measures against certain Belarusian officials who are involved in the violence and election fraud, in the context of ensuring the convergence of Ukraine’s policy to EU policy in accordance with Article 7 of the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU,” the ministry replied to the question of how exactly Ukraine undertook to bring its policy in line with the EU decision.

At the same time, the Foreign Ministry stressed that a specific decision on the application of sanctions was not officially taken by Ukraine.

"In accordance with the Law of Ukraine on Sanctions, the decision on the application of sanctions is made by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine and is enacted by a relevant decree of the President of Ukraine," the response reads.

The Foreign Ministry noted that at the moment "the process of implementation of internal procedures related to the implementation of individual sanctions against certain Belarusian officials from the EU sanctions list continues."

What kind of sanctions, for how long and against whom will be introduced, including whether they will concern Aleksandr Lukashenko, announced by the Central Election Commission of Belarus as the President, the Foreign Ministry did not specify.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Security and Defense Council has not yet considered the issue of imposing sanctions against Belarusian officials.

In turn, Belarus has already prepared a sanctions list against a number of Ukrainian officials and promises not to leave unanswered any of Ukraine's actions against it.

