Ukraine is ranked 25th in the international cybersecurity ranking published by the Estonian Academy of Electronic Governance.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

"Ukraine took 25th place in the new edition of the National Cybersecurity Index 2020 (NCSI), published by the Estonian Academy of Electronic Governance," the statement reads.

It is also noted that in order to develop a new edition, the state of cybersecurity of 160 countries of the world was studied, an analysis of legislation in the field of cybersecurity, cyber incidents, education in the field of cybersecurity, provision of protection of services, including electronic, electronic identification, protection of personal data and the fight against cybercrime was carried out.

Compared to the previous edition of the 2018 ranking, Ukraine has improved its position by 4 steps.

