Kharkiv Mayor Hennadii Kernes has kidney failure.

The press secretary of Kernes, Yurii Sydorenko, told this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"Yes, the kidneys have failed... He is now on hemodialysis. The doctors want to see how the kidneys work in dynamics," he said.

Sydorenko added that doctors do not give any predictions yet.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Secretary of the Kharkiv City Council Ihor Terekhov acts as mayor while Kernes is on sick leave.

