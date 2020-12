The Kyiv International Airport named after Igor Sikorsky utility enterprise canceled a number of flights due to worsening weather conditions.

The airport announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, on December 11, a flight to Memmingham (Germany) was canceled, and the departure of the flight to Zaporizhia was delayed.

Also yesterday, December 10, flights to Dortmund (Germany) and Zaporizhia were canceled.

The plane, which went to Kyiv from Vilnius, was sent to the airport of departure.

At the moment, special equipment is working on the runway, tracks and apron, which maintains the operating condition of the airport.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November 2020, the Kyiv International Airport named after Igor Sikorsky reduced passenger traffic by 86.6% to 24б200 passengers compared to the same period in 2019.

The airport is located within the city limits, 8 km from the center, covers an area of ​​265 hectares, has one runway with a length of 2,310 meters and a width of 45 meters.

