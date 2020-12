The European Union has decided to prolong the economic sanctions against the Russian Federation until August 2021.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Ukraine considers the decision a powerful signal of the EU's support to its endeavor within the framework of the Normandy Format and the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine - Russia - OSCE) on the implementation of the peace plan in the East of Ukraine aimed at restoration of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry insists on the fact that the sanctions must be prolonged in case Russia continues its aggression against Ukraine.

The economic and sector-focused sanctions of the EU against Russia envision: limitation of the access to the capital markets of the EU for Russia's leading banks and companies having state capital with them; a ban on export and import of weapons; a ban on export of double purpose military goods; limitation of the Russia’s access to some sensitive technologies and services developed for further utilization in the field of oil exploration and production.

Such sanctions were last prolonged until January 31, 2021.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September, the EU extended individual sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities for undermining of Ukraine’s sovereignty until March 15, 2021.

In June, the EU prolonged until June 23, 2021 the sanctions against Russia for annexation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources