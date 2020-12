Application For One-Time Payment Of UAH 8,000 Via Diya App Will Become Possible On December 14

Hired workers and sole proprietors in sectors in which companies are forced to suspend operations due to quarantine measures will be able to apply for a one-time payment of UAH 8,000 in material assistance through the Diya mobile application or website on December 14.

The Diya support service announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"It will be possible to apply for assistance from 14 to 21 December 2020," the support service said.

The corresponding service will be available to all Diya users, but only those who meet all the criteria for payment will be able to use it.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved payment of UAH 8,000 in one-time financial assistance to employees and entrepreneurs in the sectors of the economy where businesses are forced to suspend operations because of quarantine measures on December 7.

On December 4, the parliament adopted a draft law on one-time payment of UAH 8,000 to hired workers and sole proprietors when their companies stop working due to quarantine.

