Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal states that "weekend quarantine" is a Ukrainian product.

He said this in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"... a weekend quarantine? We have developed ourselves. This is actually a Ukrainian product, today European countries are beginning to use it," Shmyhal said.

He also added that the "weekend quarantine" was introduced not to reduce the incidence, but to stabilize it.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers introduced a "weekend quarantine” from November 11 to 30.

