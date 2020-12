UIA To Resume Flights To 30 Countries From March 28

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) intends to resume flights to 30 countries from March 28, 2021.

UIA has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Starting from March 28, 2021, Ukraine International Airlines intends to begin a consistent renewal of the original route network. The launch of dozens of flights will allow the resumption of aviation communication between the regions of Ukraine and numerous European countries," the statement reads.

It is noted that flights will be carried out from Kyiv, Odesa, Lviv, Kharkiv and Dnipro.

The airline intends to resume flights to the Netherlands, United Kingdom, France, Belgium, UAE, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Lithuania, USA, Canada, Italy, India, Egypt, Germany, Switzerland, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary, Austria, Moldova, Spain, Cyprus, Greece.

It is also reported that at the beginning of the summer navigation period-2021, domestic flights will be carried out to Kherson, Lviv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Ivano-Frankovsk, Zaporizhia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, UIA announced that it intends to resume flights to Switzerland from December 19.

The airline refunded USD 22 million to passengers due to flight cancellations due to COVID-19.

UIA expects to receive losses in the amount of USD 60 million by the end of 2020.

