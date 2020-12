The Cabinet of Ministers forecasts an increase in coronavirus infections up to 20,000-25,000 per day in early January.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Preliminary calculations, which we see, for the first ten days of January forecast somewhere near 20,000-25,000 cases per day," Shmyhal said.

According to him, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to introduce a lockdown from January 8 to 24, 2021 in order to prevent the fall of the medical system, since today the Ukrainian medical system will withstand the load with 32,000 patients a day.

The Prime Minister also explained why the Cabinet of Ministers, when introducing a lockdown, will allow hotels and transport to operate, noting that it is necessary to enable people to leave megacities, since the main routes of transmission of coronavirus are large crowds.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov said that as of December 9, 54% of the beds allocated for receiving patients with coronavirus infection were connected to oxygen support systems.

