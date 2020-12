NSDC Did Not Consider Sanctions Against Belarus

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) did not consider the issue of imposing sanctions against Belarus.

The National Security and Defense Council announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"As far as we know, no – the Council has not considered (such an issue)," said the representative of the Council.

He did not specify whether it is possible to consider this issue in the near future.

According to the law, the decision on the application of sanctions, if there are grounds, is made by the NSDC and enacted by presidential decree.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine has not yet made a decision to impose sanctions against Belarusian officials in connection with the rigged presidential election in Belarus following the example of the EU and the United States.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources