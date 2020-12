People Aged 50-59 Most Often Get Sick With Coronavirus - Deputy Health Minister Liashko

Deputy Minister of Health – Senior Medical Officer Viktor Liashko states that people aged 50-59 are most often get sick with coronavirus infection.

He announced this during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Most often, COVID-19 is recorded in the age group of 50-59 years. 21.6% of all cases are in this group," he said.

At the same time, the largest share of deaths is recorded in the 60-69 age group - 31.1%.

In total, more than 75% of deaths from coronavirus infection occur in patients aged 60 and over.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 9, the number of detected cases of coronavirus infection COVID-19 in Ukraine increased by 13,371 to 858,714, the number of deaths from the disease - by 266 to 14,470.

