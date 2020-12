New Sanitary Regulation Introduced In Schools From January 2021 - Deputy Health Minister Liashko

From January 1, a new sanitary regulation is introduced in schools.

Deputy Minister of Health and Senior Medical Officer Viktor Liashko announced this during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, the new regulation allows catering in schools, provided that the products meet safety requirements.

A number of restrictions on the content of salt, sugar and fat have been set for the products themselves.

"The sanitary regulations establish a list of food products that are prohibited from selling in school canteens and vending machines. These are, in particular, snacks (chips, crackers, popcorn), industrially produced meat and fish products, sausages, smoked and salted fish. The list also applies to sweets, which will be prohibited in school canteens," Liashko stressed.

At the same time, the daily diet of schoolchildren includes cereals, vegetables, fruits, berries, dairy products.

One of the innovations of the regulation is the obligation of the school owner to provide separate meals for children with special dietary needs, provided that the child has a corresponding certificate from a family doctor or pediatrician.

Besides, schools are prohibited from leasing premises for needs that do not meet the needs of the educational process.

Each school must have internal sanitary facilities.

“Every 10th school in our country has outdoor toilets,” the deputy minister commented.

It is recommended to move students to another desk in classrooms 2-3 times a year.

Classroom furniture should be appropriate for the height of the pupils.

Wireless internet connection is allowed, provided that the routers are placed at a height of at least 2 meters from the floor.

During non-school hours, routers should be turned off.

Screens of personal computers used in schools must have a diagonal of 15 inches, laptop screens - 14 inches.

It is also established that pupils who live more than 2 km from school must be provided with transport.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Education and Science is discussing the feasibility of starting teaching children in schools from the age of 5.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources