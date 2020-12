The processes of mergers or acquisitions of companies will take place in the Ukrainian pharmaceutical market –

The Ukrainian pharmaceutical market is highly fragmented, and the COVID-19 pandemic has become a serious economic challenge for most companies. Therefore, in the future, we should expect processes of mergers or acquisitions of companies. This was stated in the interview with the Interfax – Ukraine News Agency by the Chairman of the Board of Darnitsa Group Dmytro Shimkiv.

“The market is mega-fragmented. The pandemic has brought significant economic challenges. These factors push owners to either mergers or acquisitions. Financial structures are likely to become participants in the process,” he noted.

Shimkiv reminded that a sharp, but short-term, growth in drug consumption in March was replaced by the largest plunge in the last 20 years already in April-May – a fall by more than 20%, which significantly affected the pharmaceutical business. According to him, the consumption of drugs was negatively affected by the postponement of scheduled operations and a decrease in the number of visits to doctors and, accordingly, fewer prescriptions of medicines. In addition, the factor of a decline in incomes of the population had a significant impact on the pharmaceutical market and manufacturers.

Shimkiv also noted that Darnitsa regularly receives M&A offers and considers them.

“According to the estimates of international companies, Darnitsa is worth about $0.5 billion. We are the biggest producer in terms of product sales. Our closest competitor’s share equals half of our volumes. This is important because now there is a global challenge about the ability to produce large quantities of drugs in large batches. In terms of efficiency and innovation, we also hold the lead. We keep getting M&A offers and consider them,” he added.

Darnitsa Pharmaceutical company was founded in 1930. It has been the leader in Ukraine in terms of the volume of drugs production since 1998. The portfolio’s strategic directions are cardiology, neurology and pain management. The beneficiaries of the company are the Zagoriy family.

