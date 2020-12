Cabinet Decides To Ban Schools And Universities Attendance From January 8 To 24, 2021

The Cabinet of Ministers decided to prohibit attendance secondary and higher education institutions from January 8 to 24, 2021.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov announced this during an extraordinary government meeting on Wednesday when introducing the strengthening of quarantine measures, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The activities of which institutions are we planning to restrict: educational institutions are schools and universities," he said.

At the same time, according to the minister, the work of kindergartens will be allowed.

The lockdown will operate from 00:00 a.m. on January 8 to 00:00 a.m. on January 25.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the quarantine until February 28 and decided to introduce a lockdown from January 8 to 24.

