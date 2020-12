Cabinet Decides To Restrict Work Of Restaurants For Lockdown Period

The Cabinet of Ministers decided to restrict the work of restaurants for a period of strict quarantine (lockdown) from January 8 to 25.

The corresponding decision was made at a government meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Catering establishments are work only for "take-away" and for delivery," Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov said during the meeting.

At the same time, hotels and rehabilitation institutions will be able to continue working during the lockdown.

Stepanov also said that on New Year's Eve from December 31 to January 1, restaurants will be allowed to work until 01:00 a.m.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to introduce a lockdown from January 8 to 24, and also extended the quarantine until February 28.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources