The Cabinet of Ministers has extended the quarantine until February 28.

The corresponding decision was made at a government meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We propose to extend the quarantine restrictions until February 28, 2021," Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

Until February 28, restrictions of the "orange" zone of epidemic danger will be in effect.

At the same time, catering establishments are allowed to work until 11:00 p.m., although they will be able to carry out settlement transactions only until 10:00 p.m.

Besides, from January 8 to 24, a strict quarantine (lockdown) will be in force, which will include a ban on the operation of markets, entertainment establishments, educational institutions (except for kindergartens), and public events.

Also, the Cabinet of Ministers recommends employers to introduce a remote mode of work.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, quarantine was introduced on March 12 in connection with the spread of the coronavirus infection in Ukraine.

In October, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the adaptive quarantine until the end of 2020.

