Cabinet Decides To Introduce Lockdown From January 8 To 24

The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to introduce a strict quarantine (lockdown) from January 8 to January 24, inclusive.

The corresponding decision was made at a government meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We propose to make the predicted strict quarantine, which will last from 12:00 a.m. on January 8 to 12:00 a.m. on January 25," Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said during the government meeting.

According to him, for the period of lockdown, the work of cultural institutions, public catering, institutions for accommodating people (except for hotels and rehabilitation institutions) will be limited, and also the holding of mass events will be limited.

In particular, catering establishments will be able to operate only in take-out and delivery modes.

The work of entertainment establishments, gyms, fitness centers, swimming pools, public events (except for official sports competitions without spectators) will be prohibited.

The operation of non-food markets is also prohibited.

In the period from January 8 to January 24, the work of educational institutions will be prohibited, except for kindergartens and special institutions.

At the same time, the work of public transport will not be prohibited.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a "weekend quarantine" was in effect in Ukraine in November.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov called the "weekend quarantine" effective, although before that he expressed doubts about the effectiveness of this measure.

42% of respondents surveyed by the Rating sociological group support the introduction of a lockdown, 55% are against, 4% found it difficult to answer.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources