Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal states that Ukraine plans to abandon fossil fuels until 2070.

He stated this during the 1st German-Ukrainian Energy Day, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the near future, Ukraine will join a coal-free alliance. We plan to gradually reduce the number of coal mines until 2050 and to abandon the use of fossil fuels by 2070, acquiring climate neutrality," Shmyhal said.

He also added that it will be difficult for Ukraine to achieve this without attracting international technical and financial support.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Energy intends to stop the operation of two mines within the framework of the Concept of Reforming the Coal Industry.

