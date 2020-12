Ukraine Ready To Further Work In Normandy Format To Fulfill Normandy Four Leaders’ Agreements – TCG

The Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine - Russia - OSCE) on the implementation of the peace plan in the East of Ukraine has expressed its readiness to further work in the Normandy Format (with the participation of Ukraine, Germany, Russia and France) to fulfill the agreements of the Normandy Four leaders.

This follows from a statement by the delegation, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Besides, it called on Russia to take necessary measures to continue the work and fulfill the obligations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed confidence of achieving peace in Donbas.

The post of the head of the state shows a photo from a Normandy Four meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel and President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron.

Today marks a year since the latest meeting of the Normandy Four leaders.

