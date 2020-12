The Ministry of Defense has offered a ministerial post to journalist Yurii Butusov.

The press service of the ministry announced this in a statement on Facebook, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The scale of the criticism of the processes in the Ministry of Defense is commensurate with the scale of these processes. One of the most uncompromising experts on the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense is Yurii Butusov. Some may consider his journalistic materials biased, manipulative, and speculative. Some may question the competence of the author, the reliability of his sources, and the validity of his conclusions. One thing nobody can accuse him of is indifference," the statement said.

Therefore, the Ministry of Defense is offering to cooperate with Butusov.

“When it comes to a constructive position, it commands respect. A critical attitude does not exclude cooperation and a search for common ground. The Ministry of Defense invites Yurii Butusov to take a ministerial position in the spheres on which his professional attention is focused. It could be the sphere of logistics or armament. For an active citizen, there is always an opportunity to move from theory to practice and from the position of a third-party mentor to an official who is ready to prove the value of his knowledge and words in practice," the statement said.

Butusov often criticizes the activities of the Ministry of Defense and writes about the war in the Donbas and corruption in the Ukroboronprom state defense concern.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation interrogated Butusov and former head of the Ministry of Defense’s Main Intelligence Directorate Vasyl Burba in October in connection with a case in which officials are suspected of disrupting an operation to detain members of the Wagner private military company.

