Google Users In Ukraine Most Interested In Coronavirus And U.S. Election In 2020

Google users' searches in Ukraine in 2020 most of all related to coronavirus, the U.S. election, and were also associated with the search for information about the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the Google Ukraine company.

“In the outgoing year, Ukrainians were most worried about the issues related to coronavirus - the most popular search query in 2020 in Google Ukraine was “Coronavirus.” The top ten also included the queries “Coronavirus recommendations”, “Symptoms of coronavirus” and “Quarantine in Ukraine,” the statement reads.

Besides, in 2020, the number of requests for the topic of distance learning increased - among the most popular requests of the year are Google Classroom, the To The Lesson educational project and the video conferencing service Zoom.

Also in Ukraine, they were interested in the U.S. election, the television show The Bachelor and the 2020 holidays.

It is noted that among famous people, Ukrainians most often looked for information about the Russian oppositionist Alexei Navalny, the newly elected U.S. President Joe Biden and Aleksandr Lukashenko announced by the Central Election Commission of Belarus as the President.

At the same time, of the people who died in 2020, the most requests were about the actor Boris Klyuev, basketball player Kobe Bryant and satirist writer Mykhailo Zhvanetskyi.

In the Films category in 2020, Ukrainians most often searched on Google for Steven Soderbergh's 2011 film Contagion.

At the same time, most of the places in the top ten of this category were taken by the continuation of popular films: Maleficent 2: Mistress of Evil, After We Collided; animation Frozen 2, Ukrainian comedy Skazhene Vesillia 2 and Korean drama Parasite.

The leader in the TV show category was the romantic reality show The Bachelor.

Also among the TV series, Ukrainians most often looked for the Spanish crime drama The House of Paper, the Ukrainian TV series Spiimaty Kaidasha and the fantasy The Witcher.

In turn, medical masks became Purchase of the Year in Ukraine, in addition, Ukrainians were interested in where to buy a pulse oximeter, respirator and antiseptic, as well as iPhone 12 and a painting by numbers.

In the Books category, the first place went to the novel Little Women by the American writer Louisa May Alcott.

Also in the top ten of this category are Jane Austen's classic novel Pride and Prejudice, fantasy The Witcher by Andrzej Sapkowski, George Orwell's dystopia 1984 and Stephen King's novel It.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, users of the YouTube video service in Ukraine most of all watched the parody of the Belarusian singer Mevl and the entertaining show The Bachelor on STB TV channel in 2020.

