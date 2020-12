In November 2020, the air traffic in Ukraine decreased by 56.7% year over year to 9,910 flights.

The state-owned State Air Traffic Services Enterprise (UkSATSE) announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, in November, the number of domestic flights decreased by 15.6% to 1,909; the number of international flights decreased by 62% to 4,563; and the number of transit flights decreased by 60% to 3,438.

In particular, Ukrainian air companies conducted 3,578 flights, down 53.4% year over year; while foreign air companies carried out 6,332 flights, down 58.3% year over year.

It is noted that the traffic situation may change in the near future.

"The next year in the aviation segment is seen through the prism of a certified vaccine, new rules for transportation for passengers and a new economic reality for airlines. The rebirth of the industry will depend on macroeconomic factors, adjusted for aviation narrow-profile characteristics. In a positive set of circumstances, the renewal of the aviation market may occur much earlier than forecasted. This is especially true for Ukraine," said the head of the UkSATSE, Andrii Yarmak.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October 2020, the air traffic in Ukraine decreased by 56.4% year over year to 13,041 flights.

