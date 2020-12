Former president Viktor Yanukovych has demanded his personal participation, involvement of victims, and questioning of witnesses in the court proceedings in the Maidan case, during which the preventive measures to be taken against him will be determined.

The press service of the Aver Lex law firm announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The fourth President of Ukraine, Viktor Yanukovych, has asked the Pecherskyi District Court to ensure his participation via videoconference in the process of consideration of the Office of Prosecutor General’s petition to impose a preventive measure on him in connection with the Maidan case," the statement said.

The law firm believes that the prosecutor's office has been working for six years not to find the real perpetrators but to enable the perpetrators to avoid responsibility.

“The victims have the right to know what the investigators have done to protect their interests and why the killers are still not in jail even though they are well known. To solve the murders that were committed on the Maidan in February 2014, the defense believes that, along with the participation of Viktor Yanukovych and the victims, it is necessary to publicly interrogate witnesses both from the side of the then government (Mykola Azarov, Vitalii Zakharchenko, Oleksandr Yakymenko and others, and from the Maidan: Arsenii Yatseniuk, Petro Poroshenko, Andriy Parubiy, Oleksandr Turchynov, Yurii Lutsenko and others who came to power as a result of the events), and David Zhvania, who has been asking the prosecutor's office to hear his testimony for several months, and from direct participants in the shooting (Ivan Bubenchyk, Volodymyr Parasiuk, and Georgian snipers)," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyiv Court of Appeal recently overturned the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv’s decision to order Yanukovych’s arrest in absentia.

