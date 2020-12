President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Yevhen Khainatskyi as a judge of the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv.

This is stated in the decree No. 553 of December 7, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To appoint Yevhen Serhiyovych Khainatskyi to the post of a judge of the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv," the decree reads.

Khainatskyi graduated from the Odesa National Law Academy in 2010 with a degree in Jurisprudence.

He held the post of assistant judge (including assistant to the chairperson of the court and deputy chairperson of the court).

The newly appointed judge of the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv, Yevhen Khainatskyi, declared an apartment, a residential building and two cars for UAH 1.9 million each for 2019.

This is evidenced by the data of the Unified State Register of Declarations of Persons Authorized to Perform the Functions of the State or Local Self-Government.

In the declaration, the post is indicated as assistant to the chairperson of the Kyiv Court of Appeal.

According to Khainatskyi's declaration, he owns an apartment of 110 square meters in Kyiv, a residential building of ​​353 square meters in Vyshenki of Boryspil district of Kyiv region.

Besides, the declaration indicates facilities that are not used: an apartment in Kyiv of 68 square meters, a land plot of 15,900 square meters in Ichnia district of Chernihiv region, a land plot of 20,000 square meters in Sydorovychi of Ivankivskyi district of Kyiv region.

A residential building with an area of ​​381 square meters in Vyshenki, a land plot of 20,000 square meters in Sydorovychi, a land plot of 1,500 square meters in Khodorovk of Myronivskyi district of Kyiv region, a land plot of 20,000 square meters in Ichnia of Ichnia district of Chernihiv region, a land plot of 1,200 square meters in Vyshenki, a land plot of 1,900 square meters in Vyshenki, a garage in Kyiv.

In addition, Khainatskyi owns a BMW X-5 worth UAH 1.9 million, a Volvo XC90 car that costs UAH 1.86 million, a TA-NO boat trailer, a Haidamak 6.0 water vehicle, his wife owns a Lexus RX 350 car, the cost of which is not indicated.

At the same time, Khainatskyi declared a salary of UAH 444,000, as well as other income of UAH 28,000, his wife - a gift in non-cash form worth UAH 1 million, income from the alienation of movable property in the amount of UAH 550,000, and also other incomes of UAH 264,000, his daughter - insurance payments for UAH 612,000.

Khainatskyi's funds totally amount to USD 25,000 in cash, as well as UAH 156,000, EUR 2,100, his wife's – USD 11,000 in a bank account, USD 30,000 in cash, UAH 312,000 in cash, UAH 80,000 in the bank, UAH 1 million at the disposal of his wife and daughter.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Council of Public Justice decided to submit to Zelenskyy a proposal for the appointment of Viktor Kytsiuk to the post of judge of the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv after his case was reviewed by the Supreme Court.

