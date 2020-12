Ukraine Submits Part 1 Of Coronavirus Vaccine Application To COVAX On December 5 And To Submit Part 2 On Decem

Ukraine submitted part 1 of the application for a coronavirus vaccine using the COVAX mechanism on December 5 and intends to submit part 2 of the application on December 14.

The Public Health Center has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On December 5, the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) received from Ukraine the first part of an application for the COVAX global initiative for 8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine," the statement reads.

It is noted that as part of the preparation of the application, the Public Health Center took part in the formation of criteria for determining the priority groups of people who will primarily receive vaccines against COVID-19.

A series of consultations on logistics issues were also held with the State Expert Center, State Service for Medicines and Drug Control, air traffic operators, Ukrvaktsyna state enterprise, with pharmaceutical enterprises and warehouses.

Besides, an audit of refrigeration equipment was carried out.

"Thus, the preconditions to receive a vaccine against COVID-19 were created for our state. The second part of the application for COVAX will be submitted on December 14, 2020," the Public Health Center emphasizes.

It is reported that participation in the COVAX global initiative will provide only 20% of the population with vaccines, so the Ukrainian government continues to develop a comprehensive national plan for other drug delivery scenarios to ensure access of priority groups to vaccination.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, acting director general of the Public Health Center, Ihor Kuzin, states that Ukraine may tentatively receive the first batch of coronavirus vaccine by February.

Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov signed technical documents on the supply of 8 million doses of coronavirus vaccines via the COVAX mechanism to Ukraine.

Earlier, Stepanov said that Ukraine will be able to receive a vaccine against coronavirus the earliest at the end of the first quarter of 2021.

